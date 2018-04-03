April Love Geary Jokes She and Daughter Mia Are 'Girls Gone Wild' in New Breastfeeding Snap

April Love Geary‘s idea of a “wild” afternoon? Taking care of her baby girl’s needs.

Over the weekend, the 23-year-old model shared a photograph of herself breastfeeding Mia Love, her 5-week-old daughter with boyfriend Robin Thicke.

Geary’s top is pulled down on one side for the selfie, on which she placed a pink hearts filter around the top of her head.

“Girls gone wild: spring break edition,” the new mom joked in the caption.

Geary’s intimate photo comes a month after she shared a similar video to her Instagram Stories, showing the model looking at the camera before gazing lovingly down at her baby and smiling.

“Feeding time for the little munchkin,” she captioned the nursing clip, in which she was adorned with animal ears thanks to a cute filter and wore her hair in a top knot.

Baby Mia, who arrived on Feb. 22, joins Thicke’s son Julian Fuego, his only child with ex-wife Paula Patton who turns 8 this month.

The “Blurred Lines” singer, 41, announced the family’s new arrival with an Instagram video of himself holding and rocking the crying baby.

The same day, Geary shared a sweet post of Julian reading a bedtime story for his new sibling.