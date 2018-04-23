April Love Geary is calling out her naysayers.

After sharing an intimate photo taken by boyfriend Robin Thicke of herself breastfeeding their daughter Mia Love, 8 weeks, the new mom used Instagram again to clap back at English television personality Chanelle Hayes, who criticized Geary for posting the snap.

“I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?! Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need?? #opinions,” Hayes tweeted Sunday.

“Hey @chanellehayes, maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” Geary, 23 — a model herself — captioned a side-by-side of Hayes’ tweet and a photo of the latter posing topless.

“Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama 😘,” Geary concluded.

Geary hasn’t been shy about giving glimpses into her new life as a mother, including multiple snaps and videos of her breastfeeding her baby girl.

Earlier this month, she shared a photograph of herself nursing Mia, with her top pulled down on one side for the selfie, joking in the caption, “Girls gone wild: spring break edition.”

An early March clip on her Instagram Stories showed the twosome enjoying a breastfeeding session, with Geary writing on top of the video, “Feeding time for the little munchkin.”

Baby Mia, who arrived on Feb. 22, joins Thicke’s son Julian Fuego. The 8-year-old is his only child with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The “Blurred Lines” singer, 41, announced the family’s new arrival with an Instagram video of himself holding and rocking the crying baby.