April Love Geary Declares 'Boobs Are for Babies, Not Your Husband' with New Breastfeeding Photo

April Love Geary is continuing to spread her love for nursing her daughter.

One day after clapping back at a critic of a breastfeeding photo she shared previously, the 23-year-old model posted a throwback snap taken the first time Mia Love, now 8 weeks, “latched onto [her] nipple” — which happened “instantly,” Geary reveals.

“It’s such a shame that the world sexualizes a woman’s breast so much. Boobs are for babies, not your husband,” wrote Geary. “And to the women who can’t have babies/breastfeed/etc, your boobs are yours. Your body is yours. If you can’t breastfeed, you are no less than someone who can.”

“Every mothers journey is going to be different but that’s what makes our lives so special,” added the new mom, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Robin Thicke on Feb. 22.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

April Love Geary/Instagram

April Love Geary/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Urges Women to #DropTheCover in New Breastfeeding Photo: “This Is My Calling”

Jenna Jameson is a mom who has championed breastfeeding since welcoming her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017, and reached out to Geary in her post’s comments to support her in her journey.

“So happy to have you voice helping to normalize breastfeeding!” wrote the former adult film star, 44. “Don’t pay attention to the negative people trying to minimize how amazing it is that you are so open and vocal!”

Added Jameson in a reply to another commenter, “Sounds like someone is trying to diminish another because she feels inferior. Don’t stress babe … we support you too!”

April Love Geary/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Showers While Breastfeeding Daughter Batel During “Hard” Day: “This Is Motherhood”



Geary’s initial response to criticism came Sunday after English television personality Chanelle Hayes questioned on Twitter why the new mom would post an intimate nursing snap.

“Hey @chanellehayes, maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” Geary captioned a side-by-side of Hayes’ tweet and a photo of the latter posing topless.

“Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama 😘,” Geary concluded.