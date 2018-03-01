April Love Geary Shares Video Breastfeeding Her 'Little Munchkin,' Newborn Daughter Mia

The look of motherly love!

April Love Geary — who welcomed her first child, daughter Mia Love, with boyfriend Robin Thicke on Feb. 22 — shared an intimate video of her breastfeeding to Instagram Stories.

Adorned with animal ears thanks to a filter and wearing her hair in a top knot, the 23-year-old model looks at the camera before gazing lovingly down at her baby and smiling.

“Feeding time for the little munchkin,” she captioned the clip.

Mia joins Thicke’s 7½-year-old son Julian Fuego, his only child with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The “Blurred Lines” singer, 40, announced the family’s new arrival with an Instagram video shared on Saturday of himself holding and rocking the crying baby.

The same day, Geary shared a sweet post of Julian reading a bedtime story for his new sibling.

Geary announced her pregnancy in August, captioning an ultrasound photo shared on Instagram, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke]’s birthday!”

In January, she gave fans a bit of background on when her daughter was conceived, posting two photos of herself and Thicke — including one of him pointing at her belly.

“This pic is 100000x funnier now because this Bali trip is when we made MIA 😂😂😂 little did we know a BABY was starting to grow in there!!” she captioned the gallery. “LOL I love this man soooo much 😻😻😻”

Today was absolutely perfect 💝 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:54pm PST

Geary and Thicke announced their baby girl’s name in early February, sharing photos from their Jan. 20 pink-themed baby shower in Malibu, California. Among the lavish decor sat a giant wall of flowers spelling out MIA.

“Julian came up with the name … and I suggested the middle name Love after her mommy,” Thicke told PEOPLE of the moniker choice.

“We were so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and joy,” he added of the shower.