April Hernandez-Castillo Welcomes Daughter Lyla Isabela

Actress and author April Hernandez-Castillo is officially a proud mom of two.

Hernandez-Castillo welcomed her second daughter, Lyla Isabela, with husband Jose Castillo on Thursday, March 23, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Little Lyla was born at 11:57 p.m., and weighed in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. She was 19 inches long.

“We are beyond happy,” Hernandez-Castillo tells PEOPLE. “Our family has been blessed with another beautiful baby girl.”

Hernandez-Castillo and her filmmaker and producer husband are already parents to Summer Rose Castillo, 4.

The happy new mom, 37, announced Lyla’s birth on Instagram over the weekend – sharing photos of herself and her husband in the hospital, as well as snaps with their newborn.

And just like that we went from three to four…I would love to introduce you to Lyla Isabella Castillo…God's divine creation. A post shared by April Hernandez-Castillo (@aprillhernandez) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

God truly blessed me with a phenomenal husband! He held my hand during surgery and said I was his hero! Then when the baby was crying he went over and began to speak to her and pray and she stopped crying! It was incredible to witness! @zalo_photography She knows daddy's voice! Praise God the almighty👼👼👼👼 A post shared by April Hernandez-Castillo (@aprillhernandez) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

In a photo posted Monday, Hernandez-Castillo snuggled up to her baby girl in a cozy, leopard-print robe.

Good Morning this is how mother hood looks like. Baby In one hand and my prune juice in the other. No Hollywood here. Just real post baby chronicles. Trying to sleep with a huge incision was absolutely rough last night. #csectionchronicles @tpalazzo24 A post shared by April Hernandez-Castillo (@aprillhernandez) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

“Good Morning this is how motherhood looks like,” she wrote. “Baby in one hand and my prune juice in the other. No Hollywood here. Just real post-baby chronicles. Trying to sleep with a huge incision was absolutely rough last night. #csectionchronicles.”

Hernandez-Castillo is best known as Eva from the 2007 film Freedom Writers. She also played Officer Cira Manzon on the Showtime series Dexter.