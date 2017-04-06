Anne Hathaway ‘Made the Mistake’ of Going on Pinterest for Son’s Birthday Party: ‘It’s Not Fair What Some People Do’

Anne Hathaway‘s son Jonathan Rosebanks just turned 1 at the end of March. And while the actress did have a party for him, she says it was a pretty casual affair.

“We tried to keep it pretty low-key and we kept the theme just rainbows,” Hathaway, 34, said of her only child with husband Adam Shulman on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Which is a fun theme because it’s hard to go wrong with it.”

One move the Colossal star made that put her shindig into perspective? Pinterest browsing.

“I made the mistake … I went on Pinterest and looked at other people’s 1-year-old parties. It’s not fair what some people do,” she says, joking, “Party planners have children, which is definitely not fair. Think about it.”

“They blow it out,” Hathaway continues of party planners.

“It’s like a commercial for ’em,” adds Hathaway’s Colossal costar Jason Sudeikis, who shares daughter Daisy Josephine, 5 months, and son Otis Alexander, 2½, with fiancée Olivia Wilde. “It’s like, ‘Look what I can do for your kid.’ ”

“And it’s a write-off,” Ellen DeGeneres points out, to which Sudeikis replies, “See? Business. Show-business woman right there. She gets it.”

Hathaway was pregnant while filming Colossal, and admits she’s glad she signed on to the project before finding out she was expecting her first child.

“I’m really lucky I said yes to the movie before I was pregnant and I memorized my lines early,” she says. “There were some days it was hard.”

Adds the Oscar winner to Sudeikis when he teases her about childbirth being easy, “You’re so lucky I don’t remember anything from making the movie ’cause I was pregnant.”

Sudeikis, 41, jokes that his “lateral quickness” has prevented him from getting urinated on by his son while changing his diaper. Hathaway, however, hasn’t been so lucky — although she has heard of one product that might help other parents of little boys.

“They do have Pee-Pee Teepees … the teepee goes on the pee-pee, so that way when the pee-pee happens, the teepee absorbs it,” she explains.

“Oh, I thought the teepee would put the pee-pee back on the baby,” DeGeneres says with a laugh. “I thought it went [up] and then came back down like, ‘Ah, gotcha!’ ”

“So it looks like a little party hat … on the pee-pee,” Sudeikis says, joking, “Why don’t they have those for adults?”