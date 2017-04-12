Anne Hathaway Says She Doesn’t ‘Need to Be a Perfect Mom’: ‘I Just Don’t Want to Feel Guilty’

She’s played a princess on the big screen, but when it comes to real life, Anne Hathaway is decidedly down-to-earth — especially when it comes to being a parent.

“We’re all dealing with balance, but I just don’t want to feel guilty,” the actress — who is mom to son Jonathan Rosebanks, 1, with husband Adam Schulman — says in the newest issue of PEOPLE.

“I don’t need to be a perfect mom to be a good mom,” continues Hathaway, 34, who currently stars in the monster-movie comedy Colossal, in theaters now.

Continues the Oscar winner, “So I just try to not let that get to me. I had to learn a long time ago to not let my feelings about not being perfect stand in the way of enjoying my life.”

Hathaway was pregnant when she filmed the role of Colossal‘s heroine Gloria, who has a symbiotic relationship with a giant creature ravaging Seoul, South Korea.

And watching the movie now, the star says it’s easy to see her son up on the big screen.

“I know what [my son] looks like now, and … at certain moments I see him up there in my face,” she says. “It’s beautiful.”

