In a candid interview with Redbook, the singer addressed those who criticize her post-baby body: "I don't obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it." And while the grass may seem greener on the other side, Clarkson still has plenty to be grateful for in life. "There are just some people who are born skinny and with a great metabolism – that is not me. I wish I had a better metabolism," she said. "But someone else probably wishes they could walk into a room and make friends with everyone like I can. You always want what someone else has."