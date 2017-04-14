Babies
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
When it came to body confidence, the country crooner reached her peak after having two kids. "I feel better now after two children — I think I look better, I feel better," Decker, who is mother to daughter Vivianne, 3, and son Eric, 19 months, told PEOPLE. "My body's in the best shape I've ever been in my life." she continued: "When I was younger, I was relying on those young girl genetics. I wasn't watching what I was eating or looking at nutrition. Now I'm paying attention, and my body is leaner, I'm healthier, I'm eating better. I'm just in better shape."
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Though she's always found things to love about her body, the model and cookbook author says that she didn't feel sexy until she gave birth to daughter Luna in April 2016. "I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual — I wasn't a curvy girl," Teigen told Elle Australia. She continued, opening up about how her post-baby body changed her perspective. "But to be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips," Teigen said. "Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure ... I think you just feel really feminine."
ANNE HATHAWAY
The Oscar winner wants to make one thing clear: new moms should never feel shame about gaining weight during pregnancy – or ever, for that matter. "There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs," the mother of one wrote in an empowering Instagram post, adding, "Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)"
BLAKE LIVELY
The Café Society star has choice words for those who shame new moms and their post-baby bodies. During an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise, Lively shared how she feels about the pressure women are under to bounce back to their pre-pregnancy weight. "You don't need to be Victoria's Secret-ready right away because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer," she said. "I mean you gave birth to a human being! So I would really like to see that celebrated."
JESSICA SIMPSON
The singer, who has two children with husband Eric Johnson, has a newfound appreciation for her body after years of being "hard on myself" – and shared those admirable views in an interview with Women's Health. "Recently, since I've worked out so hard, I'm also loving my stomach – knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it," she said, adding: "It's about loving who you are and what you can create and who you can be."
ZOË SALDANA
The Star Trek Beyond star made headlines following the birth of her twin sons – Bowie and Cy – when she began documenting her fitness journey on social media. When asked about her empowering posts, the actress offered PEOPLE this nugget of wisdom she hopes all women eventually take away: "Our bodies got here because we had children, because now we're mothers, because we're full blown f---ing women, so it's a gift. It's really beautiful."
KELLY CLARKSON
In a candid interview with Redbook, the singer addressed those who criticize her post-baby body: "I don't obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it." And while the grass may seem greener on the other side, Clarkson still has plenty to be grateful for in life. "There are just some people who are born skinny and with a great metabolism – that is not me. I wish I had a better metabolism," she said. "But someone else probably wishes they could walk into a room and make friends with everyone like I can. You always want what someone else has."
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
"I've never been like, 'I have to get back in shape, I need to do this.' I'm just like, 'You know what, it will happen when it happens,' " she told PEOPLE of her post-pregnancy body. "I still have a fat roll that hangs over my jeans. I’m okay with it. Because it is my third time, I know that eventually it does come off, and so I’m not stressing about it."
COCO AUSTIN
The former fitness model bounced right back after welcoming daughter Chanel with longtime love Ice T – and was actually body shamed for looking slim. "It was really pissing me off because everyone was like, 'Oh [you] have a surrogate' or something. I was just frustrated with everyone's comments," she told PEOPLE of gaining 13 lbs. during her pregnancy. "It wasn't like I was going to the gym doing crunches. Athletes always have a harder time getting a larger bump because their abs are tighter than normal."
