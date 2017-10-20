Shopping Gallery

6 Must-Have Items from Anne Geddes’ New Pearl Jewelry Line – Inspired by Moms and Their Babies

Anne Geddes’ new HSN collection of pendants, earrings, bracelets and more symbolize babies in their pearls’ “purity, beauty and vulnerability”

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Anne Geddes

PENDANT OF LIFE

HSN recently launched a new jewelry line inspired by the photography of Anne Geddes — a March of Dimes world ambassador who specializes in capturing sweet portraits of moms and their babies.

Shop It! "Genesis" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Pendant ($100), hsn.com

2 of 6

Anne Geddes

ALL EARS

One inspiration behind the pieces' special design? Pearls are the only gemstone to have a gestation period, according to HSN.

Shop It! "Nurture" 3.5-6mm White and Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Earrings ($135), hsn.com

3 of 6

Anne Geddes

RINGING PRAISES

You might recognize Geddes' photography — she's the mastermind behind the adorable snaps of babies in flower pots, and has been a successful photographer for 30 years.

Shop It! "Heavenly" 6.5-8mm White and Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Ring ($100), hsn.com

4 of 6

Anne Geddes

WRIST AND RELAXATION

Geddes is also co-founder of the Geddes Philanthropic Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children fighting cancer and survivors of domestic abuse.

Shop It! "Heavenly" 6.5-9mm Gray and Lavender Cultured Freshwater Pearl Bracelet ($230), hsn.com

5 of 6

Anne Geddes

DROP A HINT

Items from the Anne Geddess Jewelry Line come at a variety of price points — and as the holidays approach, they make the perfect gift for the special mom or mom-to-be in your life.

Shop It! "Wonder" 7.5-8mm Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Earrings ($125), hsn.com

6 of 6

Anne Geddes

MOTHER OF PEARL

The new collection — which Geddes tells HSN "represents new life and maternal love" — is available for purchase now, but Geddes herself will be sharing it live at 9 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Shop It!  "Cherish" 7.5-8mm White Cultured Pearl  Bundle Pendant ($200), hsn.com

See Also

More

More