Shopping Gallery
6 Must-Have Items from Anne Geddes’ New Pearl Jewelry Line – Inspired by Moms and Their Babies
Anne Geddes’ new HSN collection of pendants, earrings, bracelets and more symbolize babies in their pearls’ “purity, beauty and vulnerability”
Posted on
More
1 of 6
PENDANT OF LIFE
HSN recently launched a new jewelry line inspired by the photography of Anne Geddes — a March of Dimes world ambassador who specializes in capturing sweet portraits of moms and their babies.
Shop It! "Genesis" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Pendant ($100), hsn.com
2 of 6
3 of 6
RINGING PRAISES
You might recognize Geddes' photography — she's the mastermind behind the adorable snaps of babies in flower pots, and has been a successful photographer for 30 years.
Shop It! "Heavenly" 6.5-8mm White and Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Ring ($100), hsn.com
4 of 6
WRIST AND RELAXATION
Geddes is also co-founder of the Geddes Philanthropic Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children fighting cancer and survivors of domestic abuse.
Shop It! "Heavenly" 6.5-9mm Gray and Lavender Cultured Freshwater Pearl Bracelet ($230), hsn.com
5 of 6
DROP A HINT
Items from the Anne Geddess Jewelry Line come at a variety of price points — and as the holidays approach, they make the perfect gift for the special mom or mom-to-be in your life.
Shop It! "Wonder" 7.5-8mm Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Earrings ($125), hsn.com
6 of 6
See Also
More
More
Joey Fatone and His Family Have the Most Wonderful Time at Halloween! See Why!
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Talks Wife's Pregnancy Cravings: 'There's a Lot of Carbs in Our House Right Now'
VIDEO: Watch Chance the Rapper's Daughter Kensli Help Dad Unpack His Grammys