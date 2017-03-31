Anna Wintour Welcomes Granddaughter Caroline

Anna Wintour has just become the chicest grandmother around.

The Vogue editor-in-chief’s son Charles Shaffer and his wife, Lizzy, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, March 28, the new mom announced Friday on social media.

Daughter Caroline Shafffer weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz.

“Welcome Home Baby Caroline,” Lizzy captioned a photo of their new baby girl on Instagram.

Welcome Home Baby Caroline. Born 3/28/17 6lbs 14oz A post shared by Elizabeth Shaffer (@lizzyshaff) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Shaffer and Lizzy wed in June 2014 at Wintour’s home in Mastic, New York. The couple met while attending Oxford University, according to their New York Times wedding announcement.

Welcome little Caroline and congrats @lizzyshaff and @cwshaffer. Looking forward to many more chic hats!!! A post shared by beeshaffer (@beeshaffer) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

March has been quite the month for Wintour, as just weeks ago, her daughter, Bee, 29, announced her engagement to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani.

“Welcome little Caroline and congrats @lizzyshaff and @cwshaffer,” Bee wrote alongside a photo of her holding her niece. “Looking forward to many more chic hats!!!”