Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Son Kaspyan

Anna Trebunskaya is a mom for the second time!

The Dancing with the Stars alum welcomed son Kaspyan Millan on Saturday, Sept. 2, PEOPLE confirms. He was born at her home via water birth, weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and measured 19.5 inches long.

Trebunskaya, 36, announced the exciting news to her fans and followers on social media Tuesday. “Nevin & I would like to announce the birth of our baby boy, Kaspyan Millan, over the Labor Day weekend,’ she wrote on Instagram. “It was a beautiful, natural water birth at home. Mama, baby and family are doing great! Photos and the story behind his name coming soon. Thank you for all the love and support! We’re so excited to get to know our little man.”

Trebunskaya and Millan are also parents to 3½-year-old daughter Amalya.

In March, she revealed that she and her actor boyfriend, Nevin Millan, were expecting their second child.

“We are very excited,” Trebunskaya told PEOPLE at the time. “We definitely wanted to have more children than just Amalya, and I think she’s ready to be a big sister, so the timing is just right.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This past May, the pair revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a boy.

“@nevinmillan and I would like to announce that #BabyNumber2 will be a #LittleRocketGuy ! 🚀 Coming to a universe near you: September 2017,” Trebunskaya wrote along with a smiling photo of her and Millan holding up a blue onesie.

Us Weekly first reported the news.