Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Son Kaspyan Millan

Anna Trebunskaya is a mom for the second time!

The Dancing with the Stars alum announced on Twitter Tuesday that she welcomed her second child, son Kaspyan Millan, over the weekend.

“. @ nevinmillan & I announce the birth of our baby boy, Kaspyan Millan, over the Labor Day weekend # babynumber2 # birth,” she tweeted.

Trebunskaya, 36, revealed in March that she and her actor boyfriend, Nevin Millan, were expecting their second child.

“We are very excited,” Trebunskaya told PEOPLE at the time. “We definitely wanted to have more children than just Amalya, and I think she’s ready to be a big sister, so the timing is just right.”

In May, the pair announced on Instagram that they were expecting a boy.

“@nevinmillan and I would like to announce that #BabyNumber2 will be a #LittleRocketGuy ! 🚀 Coming to a universe near you: September 2017,” Trebunskaya wrote along with a smiling photo of her and Millan holding up a blue onesie.

Trebunskaya and Millan are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Amalya.

Us Weekly first reported the news.