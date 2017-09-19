Meet Kaspyan! Dancing with the Stars Alum Anna Trebunskaya Introduces Her Newborn Son in Sweet Family Photos

Anna Trebunskaya is one proud mama.

The Dancing with the Stars pro and her boyfriend Nevin Millan shared a collection of new family photos with PEOPLE, featuring their 2-week-old baby boy Kaspyan and daughter Amalya, 3½.

“Nevin & I would like to announce the birth of our baby boy, Kaspyan Millan, over the Labor Day weekend,” Trebunskaya wrote on social media following their son’s arrival. “It was a beautiful, natural water birth at home. Mama, baby and family are doing great!”

“Photos and the story behind his name coming soon,” she added at the time. “Thank you for all the love and support! We’re so excited to get to know our little man.”

The Russian-born dancer and mother of two, 36, confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE in March, saying she and her actor boyfriend were “very excited” about expanding their family.

“We definitely wanted to have more children than just Amalya, and I think she’s ready to be a big sister, so the timing is just right,” said Trebunskaya, posting an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

Trebunskaya used social media again two months later to announce that she and Millan would be adding a son to their brood, sharing a photo of herself and her longtime love in which she’s holding a blue onesie that reads, “#ClearblueCONFIRMED.”

“@nevinmillan and I would like to announce that #BabyNumber2 will be a #LittleRocketGuy ! 🚀 Coming to a universe near you: September 2017,” she captioned the post.