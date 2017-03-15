Anna Trebunskaya Expecting Second Child

Anna Trebunskaya is pregnant!

The Dancing with the Stars alum and her actor boyfriend, Nevin Millan, are expecting their second child together.

The dance pro, 36, took to social media on Wednesday to announce the exciting news.

“Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family! Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner,” Trebunskaya wrote along with a photo of her and Millan holding a positive pregnancy test.

The couple are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Amalya.

“He’s a hands-on dad and does everything I do except breastfeed,” Trebunskaya told PEOPLE following the birth of their little girl. “We both were ready for this step. We’re not 18, you know! Having kids is something we both wanted. We adore each other so we’re excited to be on this journey together.”