Why Anna Paquin Keeps Her Twins Completely Out of the Spotlight: 'Don't Mess With My Cubs'

Anna Paquin is revealing why her fans have likely never seen photos of her two children.

The actress, 35, is a mother to 5-year-old twins Charlie and Poppy, who she shares with her husband and former True Blood costar Stephen Moyer. She had an early taste of the spotlight as a child actor, going on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1994 for the film The Piano when she was 11.

“Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one’s private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing,” she told TODAY Parents on Thursday. “I’ve always been very private. I’m not as neurotic about it as I was when I was younger. I don’t want people to know too much about my real, inner private life.”

She continued, “That’s part of having been a teenager and feeling constantly, brutally self-conscious and not wanting anyone to stare at me but having a job where that was part of it.”

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin David Livingston/Getty

Paquin said people “won’t find any pictures of my children” explaining it was a choice she and Moyer “specifically” made for them.

“I want the right to say that they’re not fair game,” she said, laughingly adding, “Don’t mess with my cubs.”

When asked how she raised twins, the Bellevue actress couldn’t help but ask a question of her own.

“How the eff do you raise triplets? It’s lucky that you have two hands,” she said. “You have two boobs, two legs, two hands. Two kids are plenty.”

Paquin admitted raising twins wasn’t easy, saying she was “exhausted all the time” but insisted “the triplet moms don’t have enough arms to grab each child.”

She added, “You figure out where the enclosed playgrounds are. It’s a bit of a logistical joke.”