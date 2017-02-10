The Touching Way Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Connects with Her Late Mom

It has been 10 years since Anna Nicole Smith died from an accidental overdose in 2007, but her young daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, has found a moving way to connect with her mother: through her art.

In a sneak peek on Good Morning America of a new 20/20 interview airing on Friday, Birkhead’s father Larry Birkhead shared a sweet letter the 10-year-old wrote to explain her love of coloring.

“Ever since my mother’s death, a friend of hers said she would send me pretty butterflies,” Dannielynn wrote. “So, butterflies chase me everywhere and I let the butterfly come out of my pencil and fly on my paper with its wings of love.”

Birkhead, 44, has raised Dannielynn as a single dad since Smith’s death and says the little girl has her mother’s charm — “She could work me like her mother could work people,” Birkhead says. “She gets what she wants.”

Now, as Dannielynn grows into a young woman, Birkhead says she has developed a love for Snapchat and fast food — french fries in particular. And she longs to travel, telling her father, “I want to go to Washington D.C. so bad! I want to see all the monuments.”

Birkhead, who works as a photographer and dabbles in real estate for a living, has opted to raise Dannielynn out of the spotlight.

Dannielynn is a Girl Scout and owns a pet lizard, Birkhead says. He cherishes every moment he has with the 10-year-old, noting that he tries to “keep things simple.”