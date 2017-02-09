Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Is ‘Fearless Like Her Mom,’ Says Larry Birkhead

Dannielynn Birkhead was just five months old when her mother Anna Nicole Smith died from an accidental overdose in 2007, but the 10-year-old shares several of her mother’s traits.

“She is fearless like her mom,” her dad Larry Birkhead tells 20/20 in a new interview. “She’ll get on any roller coaster that you put in front of her.”

And though Birkhead has raised her as a single dad and the father-daughter duo look very much alike, “I could stand right next to my daughter and we could look like twins, and the first thing they’ll say is … ‘spitting image of the mother,'” he says.

Birkhead — who had a romantic relationship with Smith — says the late star “always wanted a little girl.”

“She went from city to city, as far back [as] the ’90s, and she would collect outfits from all these road trips … and hope that one day that she could dress her in all these frilly outfits,” he says.

Birkhead, 44, now works as a photographer and flips houses for a living, and he’s largely raised his daughter out of the Hollywood glare.

“People think [Dannielynn] has got millions and millions of dollars,” he says. “She came home and asked me where the money was, and I said, ‘I’m still looking for it.’ If Dannielynn is to inherit anything via her mom that she was entitled to, so be it, but it’s not like we’re sitting around waiting for one thing to happen.”