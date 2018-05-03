Anna Kournikova Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump Four Months After Welcoming Twins

No surprise that Anna Kournikova was an absolutely stunning pregnant woman.

The Russian retired tennis star used Instagram Thursday to share a throwback photo of herself at 37 weeks pregnant — the first snap she has shared of her baby bump.

“#tbt #37weeks ☀☀,” she captioned the image, which showed her cradling her belly that was visible under a fitted black tank top. She also wore black skinny jeans and matching stiletto heels for the shot.

Kournikova, 36, and longtime partner Enrique Iglesias welcomed their first children, twins Nicholas and Lucy, on Dec. 16 in Miami.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Anna Kournikova Flaunts Hot Post-Baby Bod, While Dancing to Enrique Iglesias’ “El Baño”

Kournikova and Iglesias, 42, are famously private, and rarely photographed out and about together — likely why there were no bump sightings ahead of the twins’ arrival.

The new mother did, however, share photos of her bare belly in June. She posted a workout video June 9 showing off her flat stomach, and again 10 days later. In another workout video posted Aug. 9, the former athlete’s shirt appeared to billow in the wind, successfully masking even a hint of a baby bump.

For the months that followed, however, Kournikova only posted chest-up selfies, as well as various videos and images of her pooches.

RELATED GALLERY: From Eva Longoria to Khloé Kardashian: Celebs Who Kept Up with Their Workouts While Pregnant

A little over a month after the couple’s twins made their debut, Kournikova shared a video of her workout post-baby, showing off her extension stretches.

“#monday #backatit,” she captioned the footage along with a flexed bicep emoji.