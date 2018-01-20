'Growing Up!' Anna Faris Tackles 5-Year-Old Son Jack with Love After Performance

Anna Faris’ son Jack is getting big!

On Saturday, the 41-year-old Mom actress shared an adorable photo of herself and her 5-year-old son to Instagram, gushing about him in the post’s caption.

“Jack! Growing up!” she wrote. “This is post-performance so I just want to tackle him. And he wants to take his shirt off. Not sure who’s more hyper.”

Earlier this month, Faris opened up about how she co-parents her son with ex Chris Pratt — telling Extra that she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have remained friends and that both believe co-parenting is “hugely important.”

“We are great and there’s so much friendship and love, and we surround Jack with love, and funny, kind, happy people,” she said. “And as a result, he is really happy.”

Faris told E! News that they “try to discipline when he’s being a little naughty,” but added, “I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of.

“I think it’s those small moments in life, when your kid says something funny or, like for me, I love what I do so I get a kick out of feeling like I nailed a joke well,” she continued.

Anna Faris, Jack, and Chris Pratt Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The Scary Movie alum wouldn’t reveal details on her relationship status to Extra but did say she was “really lucky that I am surrounded by love, people that I love, and I feel so fortunate to have amazing friends, amazing family.”

In October, Faris sparked rumors of dating again when she was seen on several dates with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47. “Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

Faris opened up about her separation from Pratt to PEOPLE also in October, saying, “We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends.”

“There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she added at the time. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”