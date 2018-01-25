Anna Faris has a little chef on her hands!

The Mom star, 41, shared an adorable photo of her 5-year-old son Jack baking a sweet treat on the floor of her kitchen on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Hey dear Campers!! Summer is coming and we are all getting super excited for a fun-filled season of growing, learning, and discovering!” she wrote in the caption.

“My son Jack is applying to be camp chef! I may be biased but I think he’s pretty darn good! Can’t wait to see you guys this summer!!! Any allergies? Please tell Ken,” she added.

Her ex, Chris Pratt, also shared a video of him bonding with his son on his farm on Facebook that same day with the song “Chain Breaker” by Zach Williams playing in the background.

In the video, Jack helps his father feed their sheep, while Pratt is heard saying, “Good job, buddy!”

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥️👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt wrote in the caption of the video. “So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep.”

He continued, “As William Cullen Bryant says, “Seek communion with her visible form….go forth under the open sky and list to nature’s teachings.” What a beautiful creation over which we’ve been given the responsibility of stewardship.”

Faris previously told PEOPLE Jack loves to help her out in the kitchen, but she wouldn’t exactly call it “help.”

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Faris Reveals How She & Chris Pratt Are Co-Parenting Their Son: ‘We Surround Jack with Love’

“He loves to crack eggs. You saw ‘aww’ but no, it’s not so cute,” she said. “He’s just a little destructive.”

But the duo makes for a great team in the kitchen, where Faris says they recently whipped up a batter for “some imaginary neighbors that were evil.”

“We put flour then cayenne pepper then red pepper flakes and eggs and cream that has spoiled — which I can’t get into why there was spoiled cream in my fridge from November — then we sprinkled it with M&Ms to try and trick the neighbors. He loves it,” she says.

Faris said she and her son don’t hesitate to get creative in the kitchen either, having recently whipped up a batter for “some imaginary neighbors that were evil.”

“We put flour then cayenne pepper then red pepper flakes and eggs and cream that has spoiled — which I can’t get into why there was spoiled cream in my fridge from November — then we sprinkled it with M&Ms to try and trick the neighbors,” she said. “He loves it.”