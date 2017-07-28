Anna Faris Reveals the Adorable Ways Son Jack Is Growing Up: 'It's Fascinating to Watch Him Become a Person'

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt‘s son is growing up fast.

Faris, 40, opens up about raising their 4½-year-old son Jack in the new issue of PEOPLE, saying her favorite part about being a mother is watching him turn into a little man.

“It’s just so fascinating watching him become a person,” she says. “It’s so rewarding.”

But Faris admits that disciplining Jack has only gotten harder as he’s gotten older — and developed a sense of humor.

“I try, but I can’t help but laugh,” she says. “He’ll be like, ‘Mom, I have cheese foot! My foot smells like cheese!’ ”

The actress recently took Jack to the premiere of her new flick, The Emoji Movie, in Los Angeles. And it turns out, his parent’s sense of humor isn’t the only thing he inherited — Jack stole the show, flashing a thumbs up to the camera.

“He’s definitely coming around,” to understanding their jobs, says Faris. “We’ll drive past a billboard of Chris for Guardians of the Galaxy and Jack will be like, ‘Hey, Dad!’ ”

And while it’s too soon to tell if Jack will follow in his parent’s famous footsteps, Faris says the family loves to “play characters together.”

“He’s so funny!” she adds.

