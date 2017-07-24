Anna Faris Hits Red Carpet with Adorable Son Jack, Who Can’t Help But Give a Thumbs-Up

Little Jack is stealing the red carpet!

Anna Faris took her 4½-year-old son Jack to the Sunday premiere of her new flick, The Emoji Movie, in Los Angeles — and, naturally, all eyes were on the adorable little boy.

As photographers snapped photos of the mother-son duo, Jack gave a sweet thumbs-up in a pair of shorts, a short-sleeve shirt and tie along with his signature glasses.

In other shots, the two are seen laughing and cuddling close and Jack is shown holding up a peace sign with his fingers. There was never a dull moment between the two, and little Jack seemed very entertained by his comedian/actress mom.

Faris, 40, has lots of practice entertaining her son, especially parenting alongside husband Chris Pratt.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In May, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about how he and Faris play off of each other as they read to Jack before bedtime.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Win Hammiest Couple at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Premiere

“We’re strangely competitive with each other when it comes to entertaining him and getting into the voices and the characters,” Pratt, 38, said. “I’ll read the left page and she’ll read the right page.”

He continued: “And we’re reading this book, and I start affecting a little accent for the character. And then she starts doing these gesticulating and laughing [bits]. And then before long, we’re completely not even paying attention to whether or not he’s even [entertained].”

The Emoji Movie hits theaters July 28.