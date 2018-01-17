Anna Faris Reveals How She & Chris Pratt Are Co-Parenting Their Son: 'We Surround Jack with Love'

Anna Faris is opening up about how she co-parents her son Jack, 5, with ex Chris Pratt.

The Mom star, 41, told Extra on Tuesday said she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have remained friends and that both believe co-parenting is “hugely important.”

“We are great and there’s so much friendship and love, and we surround Jack with love, and funny, kind, happy people, and as a result, he is really happy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt together in April 2017 Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Faris told E! News that they “try to discipline when he’s being a little naughty,” but added, “I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of.”

She continued, telling the outlet, “I think it’s those small moments in life, when your kid says something funny or, like for me, I love what I do so I get a kick out of feeling like I nailed a joke well.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Anna Faris with her son Jack and ex Chris Pratt at Pratt's Walk Of Fame ceremony in April 2017. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The actress wouldn’t reveal details on her relationship status to Extra but did say she was “really lucky that I am surrounded by love, people that I love, and I feel so fortunate to have amazing friends, amazing family.”

Faris has sparked rumors of dating again when she was seen on several dates with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, in October 2017.

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

Faris opened up about her separation from Pratt to PEOPLE in October, saying, “We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends.”

“There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she added at the time. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”