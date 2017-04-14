Anna Chlumsky Jokes About Her Daughters’ Birthdays Being in the Same Month: It ‘Works Out with My Work Schedule’

Anna Chlumsky‘s got her girls!

Kelly Ripa caught up with the four-time Emmy-nominated Veep star Thursday, who dished a little on the constantly evolving dynamic between her daughters Clara Elizabeth, 8 months, and Penelope Joan, 3½.

“Clara’s just gotten to the point where she can crawl and get [into] Penny’s stuff, so this’ll be new,” says Chlumsky, 36. “But yeah, thus far, they’re crazy about each other. They share a room, and so they entertain one another.”

The My Girl actress — who is married to business executive Shaun So — touches on how sweet it is to see the sisters empathizing with each other at such a young age.

“One’s crying and then the other one’ll kind of feel bad for them and cry too,” she gives as an example. “Or Penny’ll make a noise or something and Clara’ll try to imitate it. It’s darling. It’s really, really darling.”

Chlumsky says something one of the Veep writers told her about a second child turned out to be true when it comes to Clara.

“I guess there’s a thing where the second child is usually faster and louder, because they have to get the attention of the family,” she explains. “Quite literally, you can only give 50 percent of your attention to the second one, so they just evolutionarily have to work harder.”

“So we’ll see,” the mom of two continues of her younger child, adding with a laugh, “So far, she’s pretty loud. We’ve been calling her an animal this week.”

When Ripa jokes that “people have mating seasons” as a response to Chlumsky saying her daughters were born in the same month, the Hollywood vet agrees, admitting that it’s not quite a coincidence.

“It kind of works out with my work schedule,” she laughs. “It’s like, ‘July.’ “