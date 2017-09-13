Angelique Cabral is a mom!

The Life in Pieces star, 38, gave birth to a daughter named Adelaide Grace Osborn, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing the baby girl’s first sweet photos.

The first child for Cabral and husband Jason Osborn, little Adelaide was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 8:28 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

The actress opened up in June about how she was preparing for her first child, taking PEOPLE on a tour through her bungalow-style Los Angeles-area home and dishing about some of the more relatable parts of pregnancy.

“I Postmated a milkshake one night. I made Jason go get me pizza and mac and cheese,” she admitted. “You know, just ‘cravings.’ ‘It’s for the baby.’ I say that a lot: ‘It’s for the baby.’ It’s pretty much my catchphrase.”

Cabral and Osborn found out they were having a daughter in May, with a recorded reveal the then-mom-to-be shared on her Instagram account.

“We cut into the cake, and it was pink,” she told PEOPLE. “I was convinced it was a boy because I have been having such an easy pregnancy and it’s been so not a big deal — no morning sickness, I didn’t break out. I guess when you have girls usually you get, like, busted? I don’t know. But I’ve been fine.”

