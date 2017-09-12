All Dressed Up – and Growing Up! Angelina Jolie Brings All Six Children to First They Killed My Father Premiere
Angelina Jolie's whole family joined her on Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new movie, First They Killed My Father. Wearing a one-shoulder black Ralph & Russo dress, the proud mom was all smiles on the red carpet as she put her arms around her two sons Pax, 13, and Maddox, 16, who both worked behind-the-scenes on the movie. The trio was also accompanied by Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Thanks to their special behind-the-scenes status, Jolie's older sons got a special red carpet pic with Mom, too! “They worked hard,” Jolie told ET of her two oldest kids.
It was almost the same situation in Toronto the night before, when Jolie brought everyone but Maddox and Pax to the premiere of her other upcoming film, The Breadwinner, which she helped produce. At the festival, she shared, “I did start to get into acting and I did it partially because it was something to do with my mom and it made her so happy ... I haven’t done much since she passed away, in front of the camera. Now I do it for my kids. And I do love it! It is fun! Who doesn’t love to get silly?”
The doting mom led the way from the car to the red carpet, as only a movie star can.
She shared a squeeze with her three youngest before facing photographers.
Shiloh, Knox, Zahara and Vivienne exchanged hellos withThe Breadwinner's Saara Chaudry.
One of the young stars of First They Killed My Father, Sareum Srey Moch, joined the family, too.
This time, it was Moch's turn to lead the way!
Jolie smiled proudly at (from left) Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne and Zahara at the Sept. 10 TIFF event.
Jolie's six children initially joined her press tour at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 2 for the First They Killed My Father premiere.
