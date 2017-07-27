From Africa to Asia: Inside Angelina Jolie and Her Children's Charity Work Around the World

CAMBODIA

During Jolie's trip to Cambodia in February, her entire brood attended the world premiere of First They Killed My Father in Siem Reap.

The country's King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk were in attendance at the premiere, along with a host of other senior government officials. Jolie and the children posed for a photo with the royal family at the premiere.

Her sons Maddox – who was born in Cambodia – and Pax were both involved in the production of the film, which included only local actors.

During the screening, Maddox even stepped up to the mic, telling the crowd of Hollywood stars and local dignitaries, "Thank you everyone for attending tonight. We finally made it. It’s a great honor to present this film to all of you, and to stand by my mother and my family."