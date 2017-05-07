Mom and Me(dieval) Time: Angelina Jolie Hits Up a Renaissance Faire with Daughter Shiloh

Angelina Jolie is embracing her medieval side — and so is Shiloh Nouvel.

The 10-year-old daughter of Jolie, 41, and estranged husband Brad Pitt spent part of the day with her mother at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Irwindale, California, according to TMZ.

Although Pitt wasn’t in attendance, the duo were joined by a group of other kids for the fun. The party enjoyed games, chats with costumed attendees and more while at the festival, with Jolie even toting around what appeared to be a huge turkey leg.

The outing comes just days after the release of a GQ Style interview with Pitt, 53 — his first since Jolie filed for divorce in September.

“It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more,” said the actor, who called his split “self-inflicted” and admitted he “was boozing too much” but has now been off of drinking for six months.

Added Pitt of his six children (he and Jolie also share sons Knox Léon, 8½, Pax Thien, 13, and Maddox Chivan, 15, plus daughters Vivienne Marcheline, 8½, and Zahara Marley, 12), “I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

The pair’s son Maddox made a March appearance with Jolie, accompanying the star on a private tour of Buckingham Palace after the actress delivered a lecture on women’s rights at the London School of Economics.

The previous day, Jolie, her three daughters and one of her sons shopped at a local London bookstore, where an onlooker told PEOPLE “She bought about 30 books. Mostly coloring books, a Harry Potter book, plus some book markers and Easter-themed project books.”

“She was lovely. Her kids are so polite,” added the source. “Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me ‘Sir.’ Nice people.”