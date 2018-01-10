Angelina Jolie was beaming Tuesday night as she attended a gala in New York City accompanied by her daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The Oscar winner, 42, made an appearance at The National Board of Review Awards Gala with her kids after PEOPLE confirmed Shiloh, 11, had broken her arm while snowboarding. Shiloh wore a black sling over a black suit as she held her mother’s hand with her good arm.

Jolie was there to accept the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression Award for her film First They Killed My Father. The night out was a celebration of sorts for the entire family, as daughter Zahara turned 13-years-old on Monday.

Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh, 11, did not seem fazed by her injury, which occurred over the holidays on a family vacation to the mountains. The fourth child of Jolie and Brad Pitt “is fine,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Mom was very grateful to the team who helped her,” the insider added.

Much has changed over the last year in Jolie’s life, but her dedication to her children has remained constant. After filing for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, Jolie retreated from the spotlight to focus on her family as they worked to heal from the traumatic split.

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” the actress, director and philanthropist told PEOPLE in September. “We all have our difficult times, but as a mother, you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

(from left) Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Loung Ung attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York.

And while Jolie plans on taking on more acting roles in the future, including Maleficent 2, she said her priority remains her children (aside from Zahara and Shiloh, Jolie is also mother to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Vivienne and Knox, 9).

“Everything will be around the children,” she said. “I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.”