Angela Kinsey Recalls Rapping ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ at Her Daughter’s School: I Got ‘Blank Faces’

Angela Kinsey is busy with her role on Netflix’s Haters Back Off, but she makes sure to carve out time for the most important part of her life: her kids!

The 46-year-old actress is mom to 9-year-old daughter Isabel Ruby, as well as stepmom to husband Joshua Snyder‘s sons Cade, 7, and Jack, 9.

“I consider myself a fair parent,” Kinsey said during a recent Celeb Parents Get Real chat with PEOPLE. “We have some boundaries set in place, and rules, and there are consequences.”

“But I also know I can be sometimes a softie,” adds the star — something that might surprise fans considering her not-so-pleasant character during Kinsey’s nine-season run on The Office. “I just always try to be fair and consistent.”

Kinsey’s most embarrassing parenting moment was an instance that went a little off track from how she had planned — but is hilarious in hindsight.

“My daughter really wanted me to come to her preschool and sing ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ [for Show & Tell] because we had started doing ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ as a rap — me doing that — and she loved it,” says the actress.

“A bunch of 4-year-olds are all sitting down,” she recalls. “I start going, ‘I said a itsy bitsy spider went up the water spout / [beatboxing] / Down come the rain and wash the spider out.’ ”

“I did this whole thing, super animated — they [couldn’t] care less,” Kinsey says. “They were like, blank faces. So the quieter they were, the more I was like, ‘I gotta sell this!‘ … I was a crazy person.”

In general, Kinsey has an extreme amount of pride for Isabel, Cade and Jack — specifically, the fact that they’re “kind and thoughtful” with the people around them.

“They’re caring to their friends and they’re respectful to people, and I’m just so proud of that,” she shares.

Haters Back Off season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix now.