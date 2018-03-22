Blogger and Mom of 7 Angela Braniff Opens Up About Welcoming Twins via Embryo Adoption

Seven is the lucky number at the home of Angela Braniff.

The blogger opens up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about her uniquely formed family that began with two biological children (daughters Shelby, 9, and Kennedy, 11) and three whom she and husband Christopher later adopted (sons Jonah, 4, and Noah, 6, and daughter Rosie, 6).

Last July, Angela and Christopher also welcomed twin daughters Amelia and Ivy, who were born to Angela via embryos the couple adopted from a fertility center.

“We’re always tired!” laughs Angela, 33, who documents her brood’s adventures on the blog This Gathered Nest.

Adds Christopher, 34, “Life with seven kids is always a bit crazy.”

Angela Braniff and family Ashleigh Wilson

After giving birth to her oldest two daughters, Angela — who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, the extreme nausea that also struck Princess Kate, during both of the pregnancies — and Christopher turned to adoption after being inspired by TLC’s Adoption Stories.

First, the couple adopted Noah from Congo in 2012, followed by Jonah from Florida in 2013. As Angela explains, “I didn’t want Noah to be the only black child in our family.”

Next came Rosie, a little girl from China with Down syndrome who shares the same birthday with Angela — something the spouses took as a sign. “I just knew she was our daughter,” Angela says.

Angela Braniff's seven children Ashleigh Wilson

Christopher and Angela tried and failed to conceive again for two years, eventually turning to embryo adoption, a process in which unused embryos following an in vitro procedure are donated to others.

“Passing on my genes has never been something that mattered to me, so we looked into embryo adoption,” explains Angela, who carried Amelia and Ivy. “We had no idea we’d get twins!”

And while their full house can get a little chaotic, it’s worth every challenge. Says Christopher, “To the outside world our family may look different, but to our kids we’re totally normal. I think that’s pretty cool.”