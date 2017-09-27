Andy Samberg’s Favorite Part of Being a Dad Is His Daughter ‘Making Fart Noises’: I ‘Taught Her Everything I Know’

Andy Samberg is taking his role as a first-time dad in stride, and he’s got the kicks to prove it.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to chat with the host about his show — which had its season 5 premiere the same day — as well as his new baby girl with wife Joanna Newsom.

“My dad instincts are kicking in, I gotta rock these,” said Samberg, 39, referring to what was on his feet: the Steph Curry “nurse shoes,” as he described the white sneakers jokingly.

“I was like, ‘I think I’m making them work, I think they look cool,’ ” adds the star. “And then I was like, ‘No, I’m a dad, I think they look good.’ I went outside and a bunch of dads were like, [pointing] ‘Yeah!’ ”

His daughter is only a baby, but the Saturday Night Live alum — who says being a parent is “going great” and “the best” — admits she is already taking after her dad in a pretty hilarious and adorable way.

“She’s still really young, but she has started just sitting there and making fart noises with her mouth and then laughing really hard,” Samberg says. “So I was like, ‘Oh, well, I’ve taught her everything I know.’ ”

The actor doesn’t say one way or another whether he’ll be a strict father, but he jokes he’s “definitely not going to let her make slime.”

“It seems just disgusting and bad,” he tells father of four Jimmy Kimmel, before the duo swap stories about buying less-messy slime-like products when they were kids.

Samberg says his daughter came into the world during his show’s off season, but now that he’s back at work, it’s “wonderful” — and not because he wants to be away from home, but due to some special treatment he’s getting on set.

“You get to work and everyone’s like ‘Can I get you anything? Do you want food? Do you want me to not pee on you?’ ” he jokes.

But the sweetness of other parents came at a price, teases the new dad. “When your wife is pregnant and you’re expecting, everyone’s like, ‘It’s incredible. Get ready. It’s magic. It’s the most life-changing experience you’ll ever have. Brace yourself for heaven,’ ” Samberg says.

“Then the second the baby comes, everyone’s like, [demonic voice] ‘Welcome to hell! Ha ha ha! You fool! You’re in a world of s—! … Now you’re in it!’ ” he adds. “I feel like I’m gonna get kicked out for telling everyone without kids — it’s really hard. I’d look out.”