Surprise — Andy Samberg is a dad!

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and his wife, singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom, are parents to a daughter, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby girl is the first child for both Samberg, 38, and Newsom, 35. No other details, including the baby’s name and birth date, are being shared at this time.

The couple dated for five years before Samberg popped the question, tying the knot in Big Sur, California, in September 2013.

“I liked it and I put a ring on it,” the actor and comedian joked to PEOPLE the following January, adding of their Maldives honeymoon, “It was incredible. It was amazing.”

Two years later, the Saturday Night Live alum told reporters at the Fox All-Star Party in Pasadena, California, that he “love[s] babies” but wasn’t feeling the pressure to add to his own family yet.

“I would love a baby someday,” Samberg admitted, adding, “I don’t think a baby is something that you should do because other people are doing it.”