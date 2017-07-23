Andy Roddick Reveals Wife Brooklyn Decker Is Pregnant with Their Second Child — a Girl

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick‘s family will soon be set for a game of doubles.

Roddick revealed that his wife Decker, 30, is pregnant with their second child — a daughter — when he gave an acceptance speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017 ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

“My wife Brooklyn, most people don’t know you’re kind of nuts,” the 34-year-old said. “You’re my partner in crime. In a life full of good fortune, being around you has been by far the luckiest part. I’m a better human for us having met 10 years ago.

“Brook, I don’t know how you juggle it all,” he continued. “I see it every day and it still doesn’t make any sense to me. You’re an unreal artist, businesswoman, mother, wife, sister and friend. You hear a lot of guys who find it very tough to walk away from professional sports. You’re the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full. Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you.”

The retired tennis pro and Grace and Frankie star are already parents to son Hank, who will turn 2 in September.

Roddick also gave a shout-out to pregnant tennis legend Serena Williams, saying that he “can’t wait” to see her become a mother.

“I can’t wait to watch them play in the Wimbledon final in 2030,” he joked.