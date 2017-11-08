Love all — Andy Murray is a dad again!

The English tennis star’s wife Kim Sears Murray has given birth to the couple’s second child, a girl, BBC News reports. The couple’s new bundle of joy joins big sister Sophia Olivia, 21 months.

Of the newborn’s arrival “a couple of weeks ago,” Murray’s grandmother Shirley Erskine told BBC News that she was “delighted,” adding, “All’s well, which is the main thing … She’s a little playmate for Sophia, who I’m sure will be equally thrilled.”

Murray’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.

Erskine added to BBC News that she would find out the baby girl’s name over the weekend. “I don’t really know much at the moment because we haven’t seen her,” she said.

“But we’re looking forward to having a little cuddle and a little play with Sophia, who is running about all over the place and chattering,” shared the proud great-grandmother.

Murray, 30, and Sears Murray, 29, married at Dunblane Cathedral in Scotland in April 2015, welcoming their first child the following February.

Word of the birth of the couple’s new baby girl came less than 24 hours after Murray played against Roger Federer at a charity tennis event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.