Honey, he’s more than good — he’s a dad!

Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia are first-time parents to a daughter named Louisiana K Grammer, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby girl was born on Friday, July 28, at 4:33 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches in length.

“We’re so in love. We can’t believe we get to keep her,” Grammer, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his new daughter, whom the couple will call “Louie” for short.

The spouses confirmed their baby news exclusively to PEOPLE in March, with Aijia saying, “It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone.”

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that,’ ” Grammer added. “But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ ”

“It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” he said. “It’s sweet.”

Of the pair’s decision to start their family, Aijia told PEOPLE, “Everybody is always telling you that you have to hurry because you’re running out of time. So there’s these two different mentalities of, ‘You’re getting older, it’s not gonna work forever,’ and then, ‘You should just focus on your career because that’s the priority.’ ”

“I think for both of us, I got to a point where I was like, ‘You know, one of them is not more important than the other,’ ” she added. “We want to have a family and there’s no doubt that that’s what we wanted.”

The “Honey, I’m Good” crooner’s baby girl has a very special middle name: It’s a nod to the new dad‘s own late mother Kathy, who died eight years ago.

“When I talk about my mother, the only thing that makes me super emotional is that I had such a sweet bond with my mother, and even when I try to talk about this little new lady that’s coming into our lives I get a little emotional, too,” Grammer said in March.

“I take the role of being a father to a daughter very seriously,” he added. “I think there’s something very special about that — there’s a lot about women’s empowerment right now; I think the coolest thing you can do is just raise a really strong daughter.”