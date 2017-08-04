Andy Grammer’s Wife Aijia Opens Up About Her Emergency C-Section with Daughter Louisiana: ‘You Have to Just Let Go’

Andy and Aijia Grammer‘s baby girl Louisiana “Louie” K arrived safe and sound on July 28, but the journey toward getting into her parents’ arms wasn’t an easy one for them.

A rep confirms to PEOPLE that Aijia had to undergo an emergency cesarean section — which the new mom did not expect to happen, but is just glad her daughter is okay.

“At the end of the day, the ‘birth plan’ is your wish for how things will go, but you never know how your body, or the baby’s body, will coincide with that,” Aijia tells PEOPLE. “So the true goal is healthy baby and healthy, empowered mama. If you get those two, the rest is just icing on the cake.”

She adds, “You do all the things you can to prepare your mind and body for this marathon you’re about to take part in, and then at some point, you have to just let go and allow it to unfold as it’s meant to.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Welcome Daughter Louisiana K

Aijia explains to PEOPLE that the secret to handling it all was to understand and embrace the lack of control she had over the situation, keeping her focus on welcoming Louie and the excitement that came with it.

“I had to allow myself to accept the cards I was being dealt, so I could be present and enjoy the experience that was unfolding in front of me,” she says. “Now that she’s here, I know it was all worth it.”

RELATED: All His Love! Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Are Expecting a Daughter

On Thursday, Aijia posted a selfie with her new baby girl to Instagram, presented alongside a lengthy, transparent caption detailing her birthing experience and the toll it took on her both mentally and physically.

“Everything. Hurts,” she began. “My neck feels like I have bad whiplash from a car accident, my boobs hurt because they are trying to figure out what their new job is.”

“I have bags under my eyes because I have barely slept and my body doesn’t tolerate pain medication, my belly hurts because I had lots of specific plans and ideas about how my birth was going to go and how granola I was going to be and all of it went straight out the freaking window.”

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Brooklyn, Mindy and More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Aijia added that “Louie had birth plans of her own and they were all on her terms,” but as difficult of a process as it was for her to bring her first child into the world, it was completely worth it.

“All I can think about is how absolutely, wondrously, magically, incredible my body has been in making this creature and delivering her safely to me. It really showed up. What women’s bodies go through is unimaginable,” she wrote.

FROM PEN: Bachelorette Jillian Harris Talks Mom Shaming and Mom Guilt: “We’re All So Hard on Ourselves”

RELATED: Honey, He’s Good! Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Welcome Daughter Louisiana K — See Her First Photo

“I would not trade a second of this pain if it meant I would not get to keep this little love. I feel like I won the lottery,” Aijia added, giving her fellow “womenfolk” followers a “salute” toward valuing their “perfectly designed” bodies, regardless of whether they’ve had babies.

“With all [the body’s] flaws and imperfections it is there for you 100% of the time. It never leaves your side,” she continued. “Ladies, I am so honored to be amidst you all.”