Andy Grammer Takes His Daughter to His Mother's Gravesite: 'I Had Lost My Center'

Andy Grammer is keeping his late mother Kathryn’s memory alive.

The singer, 34, shared an emotional moment on Instagram Wednesday, taking his 4-month-old daughter Louisiana K to her grandmother’s grave.

“Today is 9 years since my sweet mother left this world,” he wrote in the caption. “I brought my little Louisiana K Grammer to her grave site this morning and it was extra special sweet. I remember standing at this spot shell shocked as we lowered her body into the ground. All I knew was I had lost my center, that there was a huge whole in my world and that it could never be filled.”

Despite his huge loss, Grammer wrote that he believed his mother’s spirit led him to his musical success.

“Little did I know having a mother on the other side can be pretty special too,” he wrote. “I am not foolish enough to think that any of my success has been without the help of a badass mother pulling strings through the universe. I love you mom.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Andy Grammer/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The father of one added that he included the letter “K” into his daughter’s name “so she will always have you in the middle of her life.”

He continued, “I hope she will have your playfulness, your spirit, your sense of justice, your love of chocolate, your faith, and your thirst for depth in life. One thing for sure is that she’s already got your blue eyes. This life is beautiful, but it becomes even more beautiful when you are forced to face the fact that there is more to this life then this life. To all those who have lost someone close to them, they are around… It’s a mystical relationship that never ends. Sending love to wherever you are my sweet mother. #louieinstagrammer #mom.”

Grammer and his wife, Aijia, welcomed Louisiana K in July and couldn’t help but gush about their little one.

“We’re so in love. We can’t believe we get to keep her,” Grammer said, adding that the couple called her “Louie” for short. “She’s so cute. It’s my favorite part of life,” he shared.