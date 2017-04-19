Red Hot Mama! Andy Grammer Gives Pregnant Wife Aijia a Sweet Smooch (and Cradles Her Baby Belly) During Night Out

Honey, he’s good — Andy Grammer‘s got both his ladies by his side!

On Tuesday evening, the singer-songwriter, 33, and his wife Aijia appeared at Thirst Project‘s 8th Annual Thirst Gala in Beverly Hills, California.

Aijia — pregnant with the couple’s first child, a girl — stole the show in a stunning long red lace gown featuring long sleeves and sheer cutouts, which hugged her baby belly perfectly. She accessorized with a sparkly clutch, posing for photos with Grammer as the latter placed his hand on his wife’s belly and kissed her.

“When your daughter is already upstaging you on the red carpet … ” the dad-to-be captioned an Instagram snap.

Guys, this dress is holding me together. So honored to be here to support and perform at the 8th annual #thirstgala @andygrammer @thirstproject #mortonxthirst A post shared by Aijia (@aijiaofficial) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

The couple both shared a video of themselves being photographed on the carpet, with Aijia captioning her version, “Guys, this dress is holding me together.”

Thirst Project is the planet’s largest youth water organization — a nonprofit group that travels domestically to speak to students about the global water crisis. All donations received go directly to funding freshwater wells in impoverished communities and developing nations.

The gala is held annually to help raise awareness about the cause, and this year it featured musical performances from Grammer and OK Go. The former was joined onstage by his wife, where they sang a duet version of “What a Wonderful World.” (Aijia, a singer-songwriter herself, auditioned for The Voice back in 2016.)

The spouses will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in July, the same month their daughter is due.

“It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone,” said Aijia in March, when the couple confirmed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that,’ ” Grammer added. “But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are. It’s sweet.”