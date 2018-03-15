Andy Grammer Says Becoming a Dad Has 'Forced' Him to 'Really Look at Myself': It's 'Heavy'

Andy Grammer has learned quite a few lessons since becoming a dad.

The “Honey, I’m Good” singer — who released his newest album, The Good Parts, in December — welcomed daughter Louisiana K with wife Aijia in August, and opened up about his experience in parenthood while posing alongside his adorable baby girl for a PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017 photo shoot.

“The word that sticks out for me, which I was not expecting … is the word responsibility,” said Grammer, 34. “As soon as you hold your daughter, you realize it’s so special to be given that responsibility.”

“The world has knighted you worthy of such a thing,” he adds. “My favorite responsibility that I’ve ever had in my life is to figure out how to raise a person.”

Magdalena Wosinska

Becoming a father has made Grammer take a look at himself, too — in a similar way to how marriage did, but through a slightly different lens.

“They say when you get married that marriage is like a mirror because you kind of see who you are through this other person. I think with a little girl I know that she’s going to be a little bit like me, so that’s actually really intense because we all have good things about ourselves and bad things,” he explains.

“I’m forced to really look at myself and be like, ‘I’m either going to fix that about myself or I’m going to pass it along,’ ” Grammer continues. “That’s kind of heavy to deal with every day. I’m thinking about that quite a bit lately.”

Andy Grammer/Instagram

Although his music careers keeps him quite busy, the father of one has enjoyed some one-on-one time with his baby girl — including a daddy-daughter brunch he admits almost went a bit awry.

“She cried a little bit. It didn’t get out of control but I could feel where this can go,” Grammer recalls. “I’m holding her and everybody’s looking at me like, ‘Uh-oh.’ ”

He adds, “I’m like, ‘Okay, okay, okay. This could be embarrassing.’ But it wasn’t a train wreck or anything like that.”