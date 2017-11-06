Andy Grammer Is Helpless in the Face of Daughter’s Cuteness: ‘My Wife Calls Me Soft Serve’

Andy Grammer is already no match for his little girl.

“My wife [Aijia] calls me soft serve,” the singer reveals to PEOPLE Now.

Grammer says that while he will likely be the more lenient parent to daughter Louisiana K, 3 months, he adds that he does “get pretty strict about morality stuff.”

“I think I’ll be pretty loose, and then every once in a while, be like, ‘Oh no, no, no, this is real,’ ” the 33-year-old says.

Louisiana — the first child for the couple — was born on Friday, July 28, at 4:33 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches in length.

“We’re so in love. We can’t believe we get to keep her,” Grammer told PEOPLE exclusively of his baby girl, whom the couple are calling “Louie” for short.

Talking to PEOPLE Now — now three months into parenthood — Grammer says, “She’s so cute. It’s my favorite part of life.”

While the singer says it’s “tough” to balance fatherhood while he’s on the road —especially when he starts touring for his upcoming album, The Good Parts — little Louisiana will always be on his mind. And, he reveals, in his music.

“There’s a couple songs on the album that are written directly at her,” says Grammer. He notes that one song, called “Always,” takes on new meaning with Louisiana.

“I love that I got to relearn words,” he says. “So you have this girl come into the world, and you go, ‘Oh wow, I get to go relearn everything. I get to do Sesame Street again.”