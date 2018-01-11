For Andy Grammer, being a musician on the road has its pros and cons when it comes to parenting.
The “Honey, I’m Good” singer — who just released his newest album, The Good Parts, in December — opened up to PEOPLE recently about how his career choice plays into his role as a new dad to daughter Louisiana “Louie” K, 5 months.
“Because of my touring schedule, I’m up all the time anyway — I don’t get a lot of sleep,” says Grammer, 34. “So right now, I’m not getting a lot of sleep with this teeny little infant, but it’s not that big of a deal to me.”
“So when she wakes up at 3 and she’s like, ‘What are we doing?’, I’m like, ‘Let’s ride!’ ” he adds with a laugh.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Andy Grammer on How Daughter Louisiana Has Changed Him as a Musician
For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.
The drawbacks are tough too, though. As Grammer explains, “My worst quality as a parent is something that’s not even my fault — it’s that I’m a touring musician.”
“I just had to leave her for the first time this week and it was freaking brutal,” says the singer. “She smiled for the first time right as I was leaving — it’s like she knew.”
“And I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta go, goodbye!’ and she’s like [eyes wide], ‘Really?’ ” he continues. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is gonna be so hard.’ ”
FROM PEOPLETV: Girls Trip Star Jada Pinkett Smith on Being There for Son Jaden During The Pursuit of Happyness
RELATED: Andy Grammer Is Helpless in the Face of Daughter’s Cuteness: “My Wife Calls Me Soft Serve”
While she’s a little young to put the golden rule into effect just yet, little Louie will have a solid springboard from her dad and mom Aijia.
“My dad taught me, right before I went into high school, he said, ‘All the cool kids change, so be nice to everybody,’ ” Grammer recalls. “I’m hopefully gonna make sure she knows that.”