Mindy Kaling's Champions Castmate Says Her Daughter Is 'Beautiful' & Calls New Mom a 'Role Model'

Mindy Kaling’s Champions castmate Andy Favreau has some high praise for how the writer and actress is tackling both her busy career and being a new mom.

“I was a huge fan of hers before and getting to meet her, she didn’t disappoint,” Favreau, who stars in Kaling’s new NBC series Champions — which she stars in and executive produces — tells PEOPLE Now.

He also adds that Kaling “was exactly how I thought she’d be like,” praising her sharp, witty and pop culture-oriented comedy.

And even though he’s yet to meet Kaling’s daughter Katherine, he’s in awe of The Wrinkle in Time star’s ability to seamlessly juggle all of her different responsibilities.

“I’ve seen a picture. She’s beautiful,” Favreau tells PEOPLE Now of the baby girl, adding that both mother and daughter are “very healthy and great.”

“I don’t know how she’s doing it with all the projects she has,” he continues, noting that he hasn’t seen her get too stressed out about anything.

“She does all this pretty seamlessly. I don’t know how she does it. She’s a role model,” he remarks.

The actor also reveals that he’s a fan of Kaling and her longtime friend B.J. Novak.

The Wrinkle in Time star made headlines this week for bringing along Novak as her date to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles on Sunday, and fans were so excited to see the former Office couple reunite.

Asked whether he was Team Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, Favreau replies, “Of course!”

“I mean, they’re the best. How can you not love them?” he adds.