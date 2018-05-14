Next Mother’s Day will be a whole different world for Amber Stevens West.

The Ghosted actress is pregnant, she and her husband, actor Andrew J. West, announced on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo collage featuring a series of Polaroids showing off Stevens West’s bare baby bump.

“The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall,” the 31-year-old first-time mom-to-be captioned her post, sharing a few more sets of pregnancy Polaroids to her Instagram story.

Wrote West, 34, alongside his re-post of the same image set, “Happy belated Mother’s Day to my absolutely amazing wife! 😍 #comingthisfall”

Amber Stevens West's pregnancy announcement Amber Stevens West/Instagram

After meeting on the set of Greek (where they played love interests), the pair began dating and tied the knot in December 2014 at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I could not imagine a better send-off into the rest of our lives together. Amber was beaming all night,” West — also known for his roles as Gareth on The Walking Dead and older Henry Mills on Once Upon a Time — told PEOPLE following the nuptials. “We were surrounded by so much love.”

Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West David Livingston/Getty

In June 2014, Stevens West recalled to Conan O’Brien while promoting her film 22 Jump Street a day where there was “a heavy make-out scene” scheduled to be filmed on Greek — and the surprising way West impressed her.

“The catering came out – and it was Indian food. And he just couldn’t resist,” she said. “So he came over to me and said, ‘I hope it’s okay with you, but … I really want to eat this Indian food. But I know we have to kiss later, is that cool?’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ ”

“I thought it was so hot that he wanted to eat,” joked the actress, who previously ran her own food blog. “It was really important to me that I found a man who enjoyed [eating].”