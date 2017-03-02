Her Two Loves! Amy Smart Shares Photo of Husband Carter Oosterhouse and Their ‘Lil Nugget’ Flora

Amy Smart‘s 2017 is continuing to bring her joy.

The actress and her husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed their first child, daughter Flora, the day after Christmas. And luckily for her Instagram followers, they’re getting to see how cute little Flora is as she grows.

“Good morning from this lil nugget,” Smart, 40, wrote alongside a Wednesday snap of Oosterhouse, 40, and their baby girl, looking into the lens as her dad gazes down lovingly at her sweet face.

“2 months old and getting some pretty yummy cheeks,” added The Butterfly Effect star of her dark-haired daughter.

Smart and Oosterhouse, who married in 2011, welcomed their daughter via a surrogate — something Smart took time to “give thanks” for on Instagram in January.

“One month ago today, Dec. 26th our amazing beautiful daughter came into this world,” she captioned a photo of herself and Flora, beaming she she holds the bright-eyed little girl.

“Feeling so grateful to have her in my arms … after years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her,” she added.

Flora is already a sports fan from the looks of it. In a photo the actress shared to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday, model and television personality Oosterhouse is shown feeding his baby girl — who is outfitted in a football blanket.

“Daddy’s first Super Bowl at home in 15 years!” Smart captioned the adorable snap.