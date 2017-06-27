Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell on the Lengths They’ve Gone for Their Kids (One Was the Poop Emoji for Halloween!)

Will Ferrell‘s apples haven’t fallen far from the tree.

The funnyman actor spoke to PEOPLE at the premiere of his and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler‘s comedy The House Monday in Hollywood, California. And as it turns out, he isn’t the only jokester in his family.

“We have a standing tradition that they get to pick out my Halloween costume, no matter what it is,” he shares of sons Axel, 7, Mattias, 10, and Magnus, 13. “I was a poop emoji a couple years ago.”

Adds Ferrell, 49, “I’ll also just do things like walk around the house and just show the top of my butt crack and not notice it. They’ll be like, ‘Dad, what are you doing?’ ”

In a similar vein, Poehler has gone to great lengths to make her sons happy. As she told PEOPLE Monday night, both Abel James, 6½, and Archibald “Archie” William Emerson, 8½, are “really into The Thundermans right now.”

“I got somebody from The Thundermans to give them a shout-out on a video, and that was a big deal,” says the Parks and Recreation alum, 45, of the hit Nickelodeon superhero series.

That doesn’t mean Poehler hands her boys all they ask for, though. “It’s okay if your kids don’t have everything. It’s not the end of the world,” she says.

“So I have not gone to great lengths to get them something yet. I have two young boys who are very active, so I’ve probably had to jump or climb something I didn’t want to. ”

“Physically, I probably put some pep in my step in ways where I would rather nap,” she elaborates. “But as far as procuring things for them, not yet.”

As for Ferrell, his long career in comedy has prepared him for being immune to embarrassment one may feel otherwise in a poop-emoji costume. “I almost took it as a challenge to put myself in situations that everyone else would find mortifying,” he says. “The more I did it, I became impervious to that.”

The House hits theaters nationwide on Friday, June 26.