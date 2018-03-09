Go Fish! Amy Davidson Celebrates Son Lennox's Second Birthday with an Under-the-Sea-Themed Bash

Amy Davidson threw her son Lennox Sawyer a fish-filled bash to celebrate his second birthday!

The 8 Simple Rules alum and husband Kacy Lockwood celebrated Lennox’s happy day on Sunday at WeVillage in Sherman Oaks, California.

Keeping with Lennox’s pirate-themed first birthday, the festive event was filled with nautical-inspired decor — just like the birthday boy’s nursery and Davidson’s baby shower!

And while planning a birthday party on your own can be stressful, Davidson, 38, tells PEOPLE that working with Good Carma Studio melted all her troubles away.

“Working with Chrissy and Nicole from Good Carma Studio for years now makes it easy to come up with the perfect party,” she tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the event.

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's second birthday party Leah/Ingersoll/ Linger Photography

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's second birthday party Leah/Ingersoll/ Linger Photography

“We talked about how Lennox loves fishies and sharks and how it would be fun to do an underwater themed party!” Davidson continues, adding that they made sure to include plenty of “mermaids for the girls, of course.”

While her son’s beloved “fishies” featured heavily throughout the space’s decor, the marine-life theme also carried through to the dessert bar, which included plenty of fishy cupcakes, Rice Krispies treats, starfish cookies and more, all created by Polkatots Cupcakes.

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's second birthday party Leah/Ingersoll/ Linger Photography

After a surprise appearance from Micky Mouse, Lennox and his friends danced the day away before getting the chance to “adopt” their own pet fish — by taking home a little cup filled with Goldfish crackers!

Additionally, all the party guests left with a very special “reef-freshment:” a Stephen Joseph beach bag filled with fun-sized bath boys and Mabel’s Labels, so they could name their new pets.

Raving about her son’s birthday party, Lennox says that “it far exceeded what I had envisioned.”

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's second birthday party Leah/Ingersoll/ Linger Photography

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's second birthday party Leah/Ingersoll/ Linger Photography

Davidson says she was especially taken with how sweet it was that all of Lennox’s friends “got to take home their own Munchkin container filled with goldfish.”

“All of his little friends walking out of the village chomping on their snacks was too cute!” she adds.

The party was also attended by Ali Fedotowsky, Willa Ford, Lacey Chabert, Bri Cuoco and more.

Amy Davidson's son Lennox's second birthday party Leah/Ingersoll/ Linger Photography

But Davidson wasn’t the only one who had a ball at her son’s party — so did the birthday boy!

The actress explains Lennox still can’t stop talking about “how fun his birthday was,” and how much he enjoyed his cupcakes.

“Trying to explain to your 2-year-old that blue cupcakes are for special occasions isn’t easy,” she adds.