Ahoy, the Birthday Boy! Inside the Pirate-Inspired Party Amy Davidson Threw for Son Lennox

Jack Sparrow’s got nothing on Amy Davidson‘s son Lennox Sawyer!

The 8 Simple Rules alum and husband Kacy Lockwood celebrated their child’s first birthday on Sunday, April 9, at Camelot Little Knights in Los Angeles. Styled by Casi Densmore-Koon from cupcakeMAG, the pirate-themed shindig included nautical-inspired décor throughout — just like the birthday boy’s nursery and Davidson’s baby shower!

“Lennox’s first birthday party was definitely a dream come true,” Davidson, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the day’s festivities. “Seeing the smile on his face during his party was truly magical.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Anchors featured heavily throughout the space’s décor, complemented by big gold balloons spelling out “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” and a burlap “ONE” banner by Etsy seller Honey Go Designs.

“Lennox has brought more joy into our lives than we ever could have imagined. So incredibly grateful,” the proud mom adds of her little guy.

Mates aboard the Good Ship Lennox enjoyed an array of goodies, from a spread provided by Grub Market and Sweet Green to a Polkatots dessert station, complete with glittery-anchor-topped cupcakes and a pull-apart creation decorated with a cute pirate face and the guest of honor’s name.

Lennox — outfitted in a precious birthday-appropriate shirt decorated with suspenders, bow tie and big number “1” — got his own cake too, of course, topped with a big blue “1.”

How to burn off all that sugar? Jumping in a ball pit, courtesy Joy Mode.

Guests weren’t thrown overboard (a.k.a. sent home) without parting gifts. Swag included placemats from Arla Creations, backpacks from Stephen Joseph Gifts and a free Little Nugget app.

As fun as the party was for Davidson and Lockwood (and Lennox, of course), the actress admits the time since her son was born has breezed past quickly.

“I can’t believe Lennox is 1 year old. This year has definitely flown by. What an amazing year!” Davidson tells PEOPLE of her baby boy, who hit the 12-month mark on March 1.

“I never knew I was capable of loving this much — this fully,” she adds.