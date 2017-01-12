Family Support! Amy Adams’ Daughter Joins Her as She Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Amy Adams‘ daughter Aviana Olea may only be 6½, but she’s already taking a page out of her mother’s style book.

The only child of the Arrival actress was every bit on point fashion-wise as her famous mom, accompanying Adams Wednesday as the latter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While Adams, 42, was outfitted in a simple, chic ensemble consisting of a knee-length fitted black dress and gold heels, Aviana rocked a long-sleeved velvet dress, black flats and a black headband while carrying a hot-pink purse.

Also in attendance was Adams’ husband and Aviana’s father Darren Le Gallo. During the event, the family posed together for a snap in front of the actress’s newly awarded star.

Adams — who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Arrival, and is generating Oscar-nod buzz as well — opted to let her signature red hair fall over her shoulder in loose waves, accessorizing with a gold brooch and natural makeup.

In addition to being her mom’s support system, Aviana has also been known to give Adams advice on her red carpet ensembles.

“She liked it, she’s a little concerned about this region,” Adams said in December at the Critics’ Choice Awards about her daughter’s opinion on her white off-the-shoulder Versace dress, gesturing toward her chest.

“So sorry about that, Av. I was saying that American Hustle ruined that for her — she’s like, ‘Oh, Mama.’ Seeing the posters on Sunset, she was like, ‘Ugh!’ So she’s now always on, like, cleavage patrol.”