America Ferrera Reveals What She Won't Name Her Baby — and If Those Sisterhood Jeans Still Fit

America Ferrera made her first late-night talk show appearance as a mother-t0-be!

The expectant actress, 33, talked all about her baby news during Wednesday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert during which she revealed baby name ideas and how she’s feeling about pregnancy.

“I feel good, I feel really good, aside from a completely sober New Year’s Eve,” Ferrera told host Stephen Colbert. “But my dear husband built me a club in the apartment which just means he got lights and a fog machine. I was stone cold sober so it just felt like a junior high party. Everyone else was having a great time.”

The Superstore star and husband Ryan Piers Williams both confirmed they are expecting their first child in coordinating social media posts on New Year’s Eve.

The parents-to-be just celebrated 12 years together over the summer. They first met when Williams cast Ferrera in his student film while at the University of Southern California. They became engaged in June 2010 and married in 2011.

As for baby names, the couple has yet to decide but the mother-to-be knows that he or she will not be named “after a land mass or an idea” like hers.

“I love my name now but growing up with the name America is not easy. I don’t want to put that on my child because I know what that feels like so I’m going to go with something that is more a name,” Ferrera told Colbert.

Her first late-night appearance not only comes after her pregnancy announcement, but it was also taped after she shared her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion photo in which her close friends and costars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel cradled Ferrera’s baby bump.

Speaking of the fictitious pair of traveling pants, Colbert asked the pregnant actress: “Would the traveling pants fit you through all nine months of your pregnancy?”

To which Ferrera replied, “Do you know what magic means Stephen? Yes they’re magic, they would fit me all times.”

Superstore returns January 4, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on CBS.